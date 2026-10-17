BSEH Haryana Open School: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Class 9 To 12 Schedule

BSEH Haryana Open School: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has extended the application deadline for fresh-category candidates applying for the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations scheduled for March 2027. The board has also announced the enrolment and registration schedule for students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at non-government, provisionally recognised schools for the 2026-27 academic session. As per the latest announcement, eligible open-school candidates can submit their applications without a late fee until October 31, 2026. Schools can submit enrolment returns and registration applications online from October 19 to November 5, 2026.

Click here: Haryana School Registration Deadline Extended PDF

Haryana Open School Registration 2027: Extended Deadline

Revised deadline: Fresh-category candidates can apply without a late fee until October 31, 2026.

Fresh-category candidates can apply without a late fee until October 31, 2026. Examinations: The extension applies to the Haryana Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations scheduled for March 2027.

Candidates should verify their personal and academic details before submitting their application forms to avoid errors.

BSEH Class 9 to 12 Enrolment Schedule 2026-27

Schools must follow the prescribed dates and fee structure for submitting student details.

October 19 to November 5: Online enrolment and registration without a late fee.

Online enrolment and registration without a late fee. November 6 to 10: Late fee of Rs 100.

Late fee of Rs 100. November 11 to 15: Late fee of Rs 200.

Late fee of Rs 200. November 16 to 20: Late fee of Rs 300.

Late fee of Rs 300. November 21 to 25: Late fee of Rs 1,000.

Late fee of Rs 1,000. November 27 to 30: Online correction window.

The enrolment fee is Rs 150 per student for Haryana residents and Rs 200 for students from other states. Schools must submit applications and fees online. For technical assistance, they can contact the board at 01664-254300 or 01664-254302.