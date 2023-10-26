Harvard Tops List Of Engineering Colleges In World University Rankings 2024. Check Full List

As per the World University Rankings 2024 by subject, the best institutions for engineering this year continue to be Harvard University and Stanford University from the United States.

Imperial College London moves into the top 10, taking the tenth spot. The universities of Oxford and Cambridge are the two other UK institutions in this group.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of California, Berkeley, California Institute of Technology, Princeton University occupy the third, sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively.

The top 10 list features six US universities and one from Singapore. The US has five more universities in the top 300 this year compared with last year.

Top 10 Engineering Universities as per THE World University Rankings 2024

Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in South Korea is the highest new entrant, ranking in the 201-250 band. Across the full table, the US, Japan and India are the most-represented nations.

The ranking highlights the universities that are leading across disciplines such as general engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, civil engineering, and chemical engineering.

The table this year includes 1,374 universities, up from 1,306 last year.

Visit the official website of Times Higher Education to check the complete list of colleges ranked in the Engineering section.