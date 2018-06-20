'Happiness Curriculum' In Delhi Government Schools From July: Manish Sisodia The "happiness curriculum" is ready and it will be launched by the Dalai Lama on July 2, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The final draft of the 'Happiness Curriculum' was approved at a meeting chaired by Mr. Sisodia recently. New Delhi: The AAP government in Delhi today announced that it will introduce a "happiness curriculum" in



"The curriculum will be taught to around eight lakh students from nursery up to class 8 students of all the Delhi government schools from July," he told reporters here.



Addressing a gathering at the Excellence in Education awards at Thyagraj Stadium in February this year, Mr. Sisodia had said that the government has commissioned a team of experts, including school teachers, which is preparing a framework for the happiness curriculum.



The final draft of the 'Happiness Curriculum' was approved at a meeting chaired by Mr. Sisodia recently.



According to the Deputy CM, the curriculum will include meditation, moral values and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce "sarvagun sampann" (versatile) "professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness".



Mr. Sisodia expressed his wish that after ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve the society.



He cited his his visit to Harvard University and said that the authorities there told him that they were running "happiness" courses but that they were not as large as what the Delhi government was planning for its 1000 schools, having eight lakh students.



He said that work was started on the curriculum from January this year and a team of 35-40 experts worked on it.



The curriculum will cater to around eight lakh students from nursery up to class 8 students of all the Delhi government schools.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



The AAP government in Delhi today announced that it will introduce a "happiness curriculum" in government schools in the state from the coming academic session. According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the " Happiness Curriculum " is ready and it will be launched by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dalai Lama on July 2. Mr. Sisodia is also handles the education portfolio."The curriculum will be taught to around eight lakh students from nursery up to class 8 students of all the Delhi government schools from July," he told reporters here.Addressing a gathering at the Excellence in Education awards at Thyagraj Stadium in February this year, Mr. Sisodia had said that the government has commissioned a team of experts, including school teachers, which is preparing a framework for the happiness curriculum.The final draft of the 'Happiness Curriculum' was approved at a meeting chaired by Mr. Sisodia recently.According to the Deputy CM, the curriculum will include meditation, moral values and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce "sarvagun sampann" (versatile) "professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness".Mr. Sisodia expressed his wish that after ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve the society.He cited his his visit to Harvard University and said that the authorities there told him that they were running "happiness" courses but that they were not as large as what the Delhi government was planning for its 1000 schools, having eight lakh students.He said that work was started on the curriculum from January this year and a team of 35-40 experts worked on it.The curriculum will cater to around eight lakh students from nursery up to class 8 students of all the Delhi government schools. (With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter