Delhi Government To Introduce 'Happiness Curriculum' In Its Schools

Mr Sisodia said at a time when neighbouring Bhutan is formulating policies to ensure a high Happiness Index for its citizens, introduction of happiness curriculum in schools will help enhance personality of children and influence the direction in which we are heading as a society and nation.
Delhi govt to introduce 'Happiness' curriculum in schools, so that children are happier, more confident and have greater self esteem (1/n)#HappinessCurriculum— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2018
"Education has to serve a larger moral and societal purpose and cannot be looked at in isolation from the needs of society. Even as we aim for economic equality, we must strive for 'happiness equality' as well," he said.
Purpose of education is not merely for students to get high marks; education system needs to create happier, confident and self-aware citizens. It is these self-aware citizens who will create a better society (2/n)#HappinessCurriculum— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2018
Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, appealed to teachers and students of government schools in the capital to come forward and assist the government in developing the happiness curriculum.
'Happiness' curriculum will be introduced through activities for children from class Nursery to 8, and children's development would be seen with a 'Happiness Index' (3/n)#HappinessCurriculum— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2018
Many innovative teachers already engage children in such activities. Have spoken to some teachers to start collating these systematically into a curriculum (4/n)#HappinessCurriculum— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2018
