Delhi Government To Introduce 'Happiness Curriculum' In Its Schools

The entire curriculum will be purely activity-based and no formal examinations

Delhi govt to introduce 'Happiness' curriculum in schools, so that children are happier, more confident and have greater self esteem (1/n)#HappinessCurriculum — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2018

Purpose of education is not merely for students to get high marks; education system needs to create happier, confident and self-aware citizens. It is these self-aware citizens who will create a better society (2/n)#HappinessCurriculum — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2018

'Happiness' curriculum will be introduced through activities for children from class Nursery to 8, and children's development would be seen with a 'Happiness Index' (3/n)#HappinessCurriculum — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2018

Many innovative teachers already engage children in such activities. Have spoken to some teachers to start collating these systematically into a curriculum (4/n)#HappinessCurriculum — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2018