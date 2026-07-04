Gujarat TAT Secondary Prelims Result 2026 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

Gujarat TAT Secondary Prelims Result 2026 Out: The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat, has announced the Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test-Secondary (TAT-S) Preliminary Examination Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards by visiting the official SEB result portal and logging in using their confirmation number or seat number and date of birth.

Along with the results, the board has also released the updated final answer keys. According to the revised answer keys, Question 17 in the Gujarati Medium Common Paper has been changed to Option B, while Question 163 in the Science and Mathematics paper has been changed to Option C.

The TAT-S Preliminary Examination was conducted on May 3. The OMR response sheets were released on May 8, allowing candidates to verify their recorded responses until May 14.

The provisional answer key was published on May 16, and the objection window remained open from May 18 to May 25.

After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, the SEB released the final answer key on June 25.

The preliminary examination results have now been declared, incorporating the approved revisions to the final answer keys.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the TAT-S Main Examination, which is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Gujarat TAT-S Result 2026: Steps To Download

Visit the official SEB result portal. Click on the link for the Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Examination Result 2026. Enter your confirmation number or seat number and date of birth. Submit the required details. View your result and download the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to check the Gujarat TAT-S Preliminary Result 2026