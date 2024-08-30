Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024 First Allotment List Out, Check Details

The Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the round 1 seat allotment list for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024. Eligible candidates who secured a rank in the NEET UG 2024 exam can visit the official website medadmgujarat.org to check the allotted seats. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the list.

Students will be given admission based on the choices filled by them, availability of seats and NEET 2024 rank. Candidates who are allotted the seats will be required to report in the institution within the given time frame.



The counseling process is being conducted for students who are aspiring for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy programmes in institutes across the state for the 2024-25 academic session.



The Gujarat state authority released the state merit list in the PDF format based on the details received from students during the registration process. Aspirants included in the merit list will have to fill in their college and course preferences in online mode.

After the release of the results, candidates will be required to make the online payment or pay the tuition fee at designated bank. The fee should be paid from August 30 to September 4 by 3 pm. After the submission of fees, candidates will be required to report to the designated help centres and submit their original documents between August 30 and September 5, by 4 pm.

As per the official website of the Gujarat NEET, "It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure. It is further advised that after completing the admission process, if the student qualifies for a refund of the refundable security deposit, the refund will be returned to the same bank account i.e. the bank account from which the transaction was done at the time of depositing the refundable security deposit. So, Make the transaction from the same account into which you want to get the refund of refundable security deposit."



