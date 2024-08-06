Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registrations Begin, Check Details

The Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the registrations for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG entrance exam can visit the official website of the medadmgujarat.org for detailed information.

Eligible candidates can register themselves by filling the Gujarat MBBS application form. The deadline for counselling process has been scheduled for August 13, 2024.

The counseling process is being conducted for students who are aspiring for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy programmes in institutes across the state for the 2024-25 academic session. Eligible candidates who secured a rank in the NEET UG 2024 can register for the counselling process and wait for the seat allotment results.



As per the official website of the Gujarat NEET, "It is advisable to do Online PIN Purchase using internet with good speed (preferably, Broadband Internet Connection) to avoid transaction failure. It is further advised that after completing the admission process, if the student qualifies for a refund of the refundable security deposit, the refund will be returned to the same bank account i.e. the bank account from which the transaction was done at the time of depositing the refundable security deposit. So, Make the transaction from the same account into which you want to get the refund of refundable security deposit."



The document verification process and submission of photocopies of documents for Gujarat NEET has been scheduled for August 14.

The Gujarat state authority will release the state merit list in the PDF format based on the details received from students during the registration process. Aspirants included in the merit list will have to fill in their college and course preferences in online mode. Students will be given admission based on the choices filled by them, availability of seats and NEET 2024 rank. Candidates who are allotted the seats will be required to report in the institution within the given time frame.