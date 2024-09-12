Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Registrations To Conclude Tomorrow

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the phase 2 counselling schedule for the Gujarat National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG). Candidates who have registered for the NEET UG Counselling process in Gujarat can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The schedule for Round 2 online registration and document verification has been released only for those candidates who have not registered in Round 1 of the admission to first year undergraduate medical and dental courses.

The phase 2 registrations have been released for courses in government, grant in aid and self-financed medical and dental after qualifying exam of Class 12 (Science Stream with B / AB Group) passed from Gujarat Board or the school situated in Gujarat State from the Central Board, Council of Indian School Certificate Examination, Cambridge University and National Institute of Open Schooling. Applicants must also have scored the All India Rank in NEET-UG 2024 and eligible as per admission rules of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat and respective council.

For online registration, PIN can be purchased from the official website www.medadmgujarat.org on payment of Rs 1,000 (Non-refundable) and Rs 10,000 (Refundable Security Deposit). Candidates will be required to pay a total of Rs 11,000 for online PIN purchase on the website. The date for the online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee will close on September 13, 1 pm.

Candidates who have purchased Online PIN by paying Rs 11,000 in Round 1 and have not done online registration/documents verification and not submitted photocopies of documents at the help center after completing online registration, need not purchase online PIN again. They only have to do documents verification and submit photocopies of documents at the Help Center only.

The date for online registration will also conclude on September 13, 5 pm.

After online registration, candidate has to take prior appointment for the documents verification and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at help center. Applicants can select the date and help center for documents verification at the time of printing the registration slip. The document verification and submission of photocopies of documents at help center will conclude on September 14, 12 pm.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: Documents required