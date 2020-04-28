Gujarat Board Releases HSC Science Exam 2020 Answer Key

GSEB answer key is available on the official website of the Board gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the answer key of the class 12 science board exam held in March. The answer key is available on the official website of the Board gseb.org. Candidates can download it and can also raise objection against the official answer key till May 4.

Download GSEB Answer Key

According to a statement given by Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Gujarat chief minister the evaluation of class 10 and 12 board exam papers has begun on April 16. The board exams in Gujarat began on March 5 for class 10 (SSC) students and concluded on March 17, 2020.The Gujarat Board exam for class 12 (HSC) General stream students began on March 5 and concluded on March 21, 2020. The board exam for vocational subjects was held from March 13 to March 21.

The Gujarat government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis.

The colleges and universities in the state will be on vacation between April 15 and May 15, and their annual exams will held as per guidelines that will be issued by UGC and AICTE.

