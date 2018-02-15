GPAT 2018 Result Released At Aicte-gpat.in; Here Is How To Check All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the result for GPAT 2018 exam on the official website. The GPAT exam was conducted on January 21, 2018.

The candidates may follow these steps to check GPAT 2018 results:



Step one: Go to official website: www.aicte-gpat.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your registration details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.





Doanload and save your score as it will be required when you apply for admission to M.Pharm. courses at AICTE approved institutes.





The GPAT 2018 score card is valid only for one year. Howevre, it is valid for three years only in cases were a student has to apply for scholarship in M. Pharmacy course. After completing M. Pharm Degree if someone is interested in getting registered for Ph.D. degree then GPAT scorecard is valid beyond one year and the applicant need not appear in Ph.D. entrance/eligibility examination conducted by Indian universities.



