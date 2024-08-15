Government Will Build Education System So That Youngsters Need Not Go Abroad: PM Modi

Addressing the nation on 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of developing an education system so that youngsters are not required to move abroad for studies. He added that the government, in fact, wants more foreign students to come to India and study.

"We want to build such an education system in India that youngsters do not need to go abroad to study. In fact we would want foreign students to come here and study," said PM Modi.

Emphasising that every year huge number of medical aspirants are moving abroad for pursuing medical education, PM Modi added that an additional 75,000 medical seats will be created in the country in the next five years. These students are spending lakhs and crores on studying medicine abroad and therefore the government is working to increase the number of medical seats in the country.

"Even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend lakhs and crores on medical education abroad. Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years," Modi added.

The Prime Minister was addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day.

(With inputs from PTI)