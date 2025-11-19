Government Of India Launches Free "YUVA AI For All" Course Under IndiaAI Mission

Yuva AI for All Course 2025: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the IndiaAI Mission, has launched "YUVA AI for ALL", a free short-term course designed to help people across India-especially the youth-gain a basic understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This self-paced 4.5-hour course includes real-life Indian examples, making learning simple, engaging, and relatable.

The course highlights how AI is transforming the world and aims to help students and professionals feel confident using it. MeitY aims to empower 1 crore (10 million) citizens with foundational AI skills-bridging the digital divide, promoting ethical AI use, and preparing India's workforce for the future.

Organizations, schools, and universities can collaborate with IndiaAI to take this course to every corner of the country.

Yuva AI for All Course: What Does the Course Include?

Through six short modules, learners will:

Understand what AI really is and how it works

Learn how AI is changing education, creativity, and workplaces

Explore how to use AI tools safely and responsibly

See real-world AI applications across India

Get a glimpse into the future of AI and emerging opportunities

Where Can You Access the Course?

Students can access the course on platforms such as FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi, and other major ed-tech portals. Those who successfully complete it will receive a certificate from the Government of India.

Direct Link - 'YUVA AI for ALL' Free Course

How To Apply For "Yuva For AI ALL"?