Google Student Researcher 2026 Applications Close on March 31, Direct Link To Apply Here

Google's Student Researcher 2026 programme registrations are currently open and will close on March 31, 2026. Students enrolled in Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD courses are eligible to apply through the Google Careers website.

Students who apply will be considered for apprenticeships and internships across Google's research teams, including Google DeepMind, Google Research, and Google Cloud, among others.

Selected students will be responsible for conducting research to develop solutions for real-world, large-scale problems.

How to Apply?

Visit the official Google Careers website.

On the homepage, click on "Apply."

Create your profile by entering personal details and uploading your resume.

Complete the role information and voluntary self-identification steps.

Review the application and submit it.

Applicants will be considered for the Student Researcher programme in India.

Minimum Qualifications Required:

Students must currently be enrolled in a Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD degree programme in Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics, or Natural Sciences.

They should have experience in at least one area of computer science, such as Natural Language Understanding, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Algorithmic Foundations of Optimization, Quantum Information Science, Data Science, Software Engineering, or related fields.

Preferred Qualifications:

Students enrolled in a full-time degree programme and returning to their studies after completing the internship are preferred.

Candidates with experience contributing to research communities, including publishing papers in major conferences or journals, will be given preference.

Experience with one or more general-purpose programming languages such as Python, Java, JavaScript, or C/C++ is also desirable.