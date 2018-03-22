Google Doodle Honors Katsuko Saruhashi: An Inspiration For Women In Science Google doodle on Katsuko Saruhashi who was the first woman to measure carbon dioxide levels in sea water.

Share EMAIL PRINT Google Doodle Honors Katsuko Saruhashi: An Inspiration For Women In Science New Delhi: Google Doodle today honors Japanese geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi. Katsuko Sauhashi's life is an inspiration and a story of indomitable strength. Katsuko was one of the first few people to measure carbon dioxide levels in sea water. She conducted research on the effects of atmospheric nuclear testing in the 1950s by measuring the amount of radioactivity in seawater. It is not just her findings of the dangers of radioactive fallout on seawater that makes her a distinguished name, but also her constant effort to register the presence of women in scientific community.



It is not a secret that scientific community has been rather less kind to women. Female scientists are often under greater scrutiny than their male counterparts. Katsuko Saruhashi surpassed all challenges and became one of the most notable female geochemists of her time. She will forever be known for her efforts to promote women in science.



Her name, Katsuko, literally translates to 'strong willed or victorious', however as a child she was shy and introverted. Growing up she was often mocked for the irony in her name and her personality. She went on to prove that she would be remembered for being 'strong willed'.



She was the first woman who was awarded a doctoral degree in Chemistry from the University of Tokyo in 1957. She also became the first woman to be elected as the member of the Science Council of Japan, which is considered the country's "parliament of science" (1981-1985). She was also the first woman to receive the Miyake Prize for geochemistry in 1985.



Among her efforts to promote female scientists, the most prominent is establishment of Society of Japanese Women Scientists which became a platform to gather, discuss, and find practical solutions to the issues woman scientists faced and struggled with. In 1980, she also founded the Association for the Bright Future of Women Scientists and the Saruhashi Prize. Since 1981, Saruhashi prize is awarded to Japanese Women Scientists who make important contribution to the natural sciences.



Click here for more



Google Doodle today honors Japanese geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi. Katsuko Sauhashi's life is an inspiration and a story of indomitable strength. Katsuko was one of the first few people to measure carbon dioxide levels in sea water. She conducted research on the effects of atmospheric nuclear testing in the 1950s by measuring the amount of radioactivity in seawater. It is not just her findings of the dangers of radioactive fallout on seawater that makes her a distinguished name, but also her constant effort to register the presence of women in scientific community.It is not a secret that scientific community has been rather less kind to women. Female scientists are often under greater scrutiny than their male counterparts. Katsuko Saruhashi surpassed all challenges and became one of the most notable female geochemists of her time. She will forever be known for her efforts to promote women in science.Her name, Katsuko, literally translates to 'strong willed or victorious', however as a child she was shy and introverted. Growing up she was often mocked for the irony in her name and her personality. She went on to prove that she would be remembered for being 'strong willed'.She was the first woman who was awarded a doctoral degree in Chemistry from the University of Tokyo in 1957. She also became the first woman to be elected as the member of the Science Council of Japan, which is considered the country's "parliament of science" (1981-1985). She was also the first woman to receive the Miyake Prize for geochemistry in 1985. Among her efforts to promote female scientists, the most prominent is establishment of Society of Japanese Women Scientists which became a platform to gather, discuss, and find practical solutions to the issues woman scientists faced and struggled with. In 1980, she also founded the Association for the Bright Future of Women Scientists and the Saruhashi Prize. Since 1981, Saruhashi prize is awarded to Japanese Women Scientists who make important contribution to the natural sciences.Click here for more Education News