Goa To Host Third Edition Of Science Film Festival From January 16

An organiser said that there would be cash prizes for the best film apart from awards for categories including Direction/Research Presentation, Cinematography, Editing and Design.
"Total prize money is Rs one lakh and will be given away during the opening ceremony on January 16," the organisers said.
"Since this competition aims to boost the culture of science films, all the films submitted should be related to science and technology," he said.
"The subject matter should be related to any aspect of science pursued in Goa, like research, analysis or innovations or even notable personalities from the field of science and technology," he added.
School students have been invited to submit films shot on a mobile phone on any topic of science to win prizes, the organisers added.
The organisers said films in languages other than English should carry English subtitles.
