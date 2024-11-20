'Embrace AI, 5G, Virtual Production': Ashwini Vaishnaw To Young Filmmakers

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday advised filmmakers to embrace Artificial Intelligence, 5G and virtual production in their craft.

In an editorial written ahead of the commencement of the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Mr Vaishnaw wrote about India's creative economy, noting that India's creators have evolved from being just storytellers to being nation-builders.

Calling the creative industry a $30-billion one, Mr Vaishnaw highlighted government initiatives to foster content creation and innovation, including the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit that will be held in February next year.

This year's IFFI will take place from November 20-28. 180 international films from 81 countries will be screened during the festival. There will be a special segment on Goan Films in which 14 films will be screened, celebrating local talent and culture.

'Sky Lantern' competition will be showcased on the route of IFFI parade, and cash rewards will be given to the participants. IFFI parade is being organised on November 22 from ESG office venue to Kala Academy.