Goa Class 10th Result Soon

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to announce the class 10 or SSC result anytime soon. Though the Board has not confirmed any date for the result to be declared, reports suggest that the results will be declared on May 21. As of now the official website of the Board has an active link for the "SSC results 2019" and the list of websites that will host the class 10th result. Further details on the Goa class 10th result will be available on the official website.

According to reports close to 19,000 students took the SSC exam this year under the GBSHSE board.

Last year the Goa SSC result was declared on May 25. A total of 19, 596 students took the exam last year among which 17,886 had qualified. The overall pass percentage was 91.27%.

In 2017, the pass percentage in Goa SSC result was 91.57%.

The Board will distribute passing certificates cum statement of grades/ marks of HSSC Examination soon after results declaration.

The Board had declared the class 12th or HSSC result on April 29. Girls have outshone boys this year. The pass percentage among girl students is 91.97%, it is 86.91% among boys.

