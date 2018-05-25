Goa Board SSC Result 2018: GBSHSE 10th Result Declared, 91.27 Per Cent Students Pass

10158 boys had appeared for the Goa board class 10th exam out of which 9009 passed and the pass percentage for boys is 88.69%. 10093 girls appeared in Goa board class 10th exam this year out of which 9133 passed. Thus, pass percentage for girls is 90.49%. 78 schools across Goa have secured 100% result. Last year, the pass percentage was 91.57.
GBSHSE SSC Exam 2018: How to check
Step one: Go to official website for Goa Board: www.gbshse.gov.in
Step two: Click on results link for SSC Examination.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
CommentsThis year more than 20 thousand students had appeared for the 10th board examination.
