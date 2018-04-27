Goa Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Know How To Check Result Through SMS Goa Board class 12th result will be announced tomorrow.

Goa Board class 12th result will be announced tomorrow. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education



After the result is announced, it will be available to download on the official website as well as third party result hosting websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc. The result will also be available through SMS. Students who are waiting for their results can check the detailed procedure to check the result on SMS below:



Type GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263/ 58888/ 5676750/ 54242

or Type GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.



The distribution of passing certificate and statement of marks will be held on April 30, 2018.



This year, 18499 students registered for the Goa Board class 12 exam out of which 4321 were from Arts stream, 5595 were from Commerce stream, 5728 were from Science stream, and 2855 were from Vocational.



