Girls Enrolling More Than Boys in Education: Major Shift Seen Across India, Check Latest Data Here

Girls Outnumber Boys In Education: Indian education is witnessing a major positive change, as girls are now matching and even exceeding boys at different levels of learning. According to 2025 data from the National Statistics Office (NSO), girls are not only performing better in subjects like language but are also enrolling in higher numbers in schools and colleges. Their participation in higher education has also increased, with enrolment rising from 28.5 to 30.2, which is higher than boys. This shows that girls are now moving ahead from school to postgraduate levels, reflecting improved access to education and growing awareness across the country.

Gender-wise Performance in School Education

As per official assessment data:

Girls perform better in language subjects across multiple grades

Boys slightly perform better in mathematics and science in some classes

In Grade 3, girls scored around 65 in language compared to 63 for boys

In mathematics, both boys and girls scored nearly equal marks (around 60)

At higher grades, the performance gap remains small but consistent

These findings show that while performance differences exist, girls are steadily improving and competing strongly with boys in all subjects.

Improvement in Higher Education Enrolment

Official data highlights a clear rise in participation of girls in higher education:

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for females increased from 28.5 to 30.2

GER for males improved from 28.3 to 28.9

Female enrolment ratio is now higher than male enrolment for consecutive years

Overall GER in higher education has shown continuous growth over time

This indicates that more girls are now pursuing higher education compared to earlier years, showing a positive shift in society.

Women Participation in Higher Education Levels

The data also highlights strong participation of women at advanced education levels:

Female share in total pass-outs across higher education is around 51.48%

Highest female participation is seen in M.Phil programmes (76.14%)

A large number of women are enrolled in postgraduate and doctoral courses

These figures show that women are not only enrolling but also successfully completing higher education programs.