UP Government Offers German Language Training Programme For Youth Eyeing Jobs In Germany

The Directorate of Employment, Uttar Pradesh, under the Labour and Employment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government, is offering a German Language Training Programme at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow.

The programme aims to prepare young people for employment opportunities in Germany by providing German language training from A1 to B2 level. The training will be conducted over a period of approximately three to four months.

According to the information shared by the Directorate of Employment, the training will be offered both on the university campus and online, providing candidates with flexible learning options.

German Language Training Programme: Key Details

Training levels: A1 to B2

Duration: Three to four months

Mode: Offline at the university campus and online

Venue: Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow

Objective: To prepare candidates for employment opportunities in Germany

Food and accommodation: Candidates will have to make their own arrangements

Security deposit: Rs 5,000

Refund: The security deposit will be refunded after certification

The next batch of the programme is expected to begin soon. The initiative is aimed at helping candidates develop German language proficiency and improve their preparedness for pursuing career opportunities in Germany.

Candidates interested in the programme are advised to check the official updates from the Directorate of Employment, Uttar Pradesh, for details regarding registration, eligibility, and the batch commencement date.