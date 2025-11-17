GATE 2026 Exam Schedule Released By Indian Institute Of Technology Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 exams. Candidates can visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in to check the exam dates.

This national-level entrance exam, essential for admissions to postgraduate programs in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities, will span four days in February next year. The schedule ensures a structured rollout for the 30 test papers, divided into forenoon and afternoon sessions, allowing candidates to prepare accordingly.

The exams will be held from February 7 to February 15, 2026. The exams will be conducted in two shifts: forenoon from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exams will be conducted across India under the supervision of the Indian Institutes of Technology, and the results are expected to be released on March 19, 2026.

Exam Dates:

1. Saturday, February 7, 2026:

The forenoon session will cover Agricultural Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Geology and Geophysics, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Engineering Sciences and Life Sciences.

In the afternoon, Aerospace Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Geomatics Engineering, Physics and Humanities and Social Sciences will be conducted.

2. Sunday, February 8, 2026:

The morning session features Computer Science and Information Technology Paper 1 and Statistics.

The evening session includes Computer Science and Information Technology Paper 2, Ecology and Evolution, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Production and Industrial Engineering.

3. Saturday, February 14, 2026:

Forenoon examinations will include Civil Engineering Paper 1, Electrical Engineering, and Production and Industrial Engineering.

Afternoon tests will focus on Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering Paper 2, Mechanical Engineering and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

4. Sunday, February 15, 2026:

The forenoon paper is Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The afternoon session concludes the exam with Architecture and Planning, and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

For more updates and to check for any changes in the schedule, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026.