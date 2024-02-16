GATE 2024 Response Sheet Releasing Today, Check Steps To Download

GATE 2024: The exam's answer keys are scheduled to be published on February 21.

The Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, is releasing the response sheet for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 today. Candidates will be able to check their responses to the questions on the official website by using their enrollment number and password.

The examinations were held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, in two shifts at several centers nationwide.

The GATE 2024 exam's answer keys are scheduled to be published on February 21. Candidates will be allowed to raise their concerns or objections from February 22 to 25, 2024.

The results of GATE 2024 are set to be announced on March 16, and the corresponding scorecards will be made available on March 23, 2024.

GATE 2024: Steps To Check Response Sheet