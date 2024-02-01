GATE 2024 Exam To Begin On Feb 3, Check List of Zone Wise Exam Centres

New Delhi:
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test and will be held in two sessions.
A total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers will be asked in the GATE 2024. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.
The national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. Candidates who qualify in GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities, in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment.
The organising institute IISc Bangalore has released the tentative list of GATE exam centres 2024. The following is a list of all GATE exam centres along with the state where they are situated -
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
IISc Bangaluru
Andhra Pradesh: Ananthapuramu, Kurnool
Kerala: Angamaly, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Payyanur, Thrissur, Vatakara, Wayanad
Karnataka: Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bidar, Chikkballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi (Hubli)/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya , Mangaluru, Manipal-Udupi, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru
Telangana: Hyderabad, Medak, Nalgonda
Andaman and Nicobar: Port Blair
IIT Bombay
Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi
Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Baramati, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi-Mumbai-Thane, Panvel-Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangamner-Loni-Shirdi, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Vasai-Palghar, Wardha, Yavatmal
Goa: Goa
IIT Delhi
Haryana: Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar
Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu-Samba, Srinagar
Ladakh: Leh
Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Ujjain
New Delhi: New Delhi
Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
Uttar Pradesh: Greater NOIDA, Mathura
IIT Guwahati
Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar
Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
Bihar: Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad
Manipur: Imphal
Meghalaya: Shillong
Mizoram: Aizawl
Nagaland: Dimapur, Kohima
Sikkim: Gangtok
Tripura: Agartala
West Bengal: Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Kalyani, Siliguri
IIT Kanpur
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna
Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi , Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi
IIT Kharagpur
Andhra Pradesh: Eluru, Kakinada-Surampalem, Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
Chhattisgarh: Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur
Jharkhand: Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
Odisha: Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kakatpur (Puri), Rourkela, Sambalpur
West Bengal: Bankura, Berhampur-Murshidabad, Hooghly, Howrah, Kharagpur-Midnapur, Kolaghat, Kolkata, Suri (Birbhum)
IIT Madras
Andhra Pradesh: Chirala, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati
Kerala: Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam , Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram
Pondicherry: Puducherry
Tamilnadu: Chennai South, Chennai West, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Madurai, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar
Telangana: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal
IIT Roorkee
Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra
Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla-Solan
Punjab: Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala, Pathankot
Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, NOIDA, Saharanpur
Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee