GATE 2024 Exam To Begin On Feb 3, Check List of Zone Wise Exam Centres

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test and will be held in two sessions.

A total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers will be asked in the GATE 2024. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

The national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. Candidates who qualify in GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities, in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment.

The organising institute IISc Bangalore has released the tentative list of GATE exam centres 2024. The following is a list of all GATE exam centres along with the state where they are situated -

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns

IISc Bangaluru

Andhra Pradesh: Ananthapuramu, Kurnool

Kerala: Angamaly, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Payyanur, Thrissur, Vatakara, Wayanad

Karnataka: Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bidar, Chikkballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi (Hubli)/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya , Mangaluru, Manipal-Udupi, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Medak, Nalgonda

Andaman and Nicobar: Port Blair



IIT Bombay

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Baramati, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi-Mumbai-Thane, Panvel-Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangamner-Loni-Shirdi, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Vasai-Palghar, Wardha, Yavatmal

Goa: Goa

IIT Delhi

Haryana: Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu-Samba, Srinagar

Ladakh: Leh

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Ujjain

New Delhi: New Delhi

Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Uttar Pradesh: Greater NOIDA, Mathura

IIT Guwahati

Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar

Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar: Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad

Manipur: Imphal

Meghalaya: Shillong

Mizoram: Aizawl

Nagaland: Dimapur, Kohima

Sikkim: Gangtok

Tripura: Agartala

West Bengal: Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Kalyani, Siliguri



IIT Kanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi , Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi



IIT Kharagpur

Andhra Pradesh: Eluru, Kakinada-Surampalem, Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Chhattisgarh: Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur

Jharkhand: Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Odisha: Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kakatpur (Puri), Rourkela, Sambalpur

West Bengal: Bankura, Berhampur-Murshidabad, Hooghly, Howrah, Kharagpur-Midnapur, Kolaghat, Kolkata, Suri (Birbhum)

IIT Madras

Andhra Pradesh: Chirala, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati

Kerala: Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam , Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram

Pondicherry: Puducherry

Tamilnadu: Chennai South, Chennai West, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Madurai, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Telangana: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal



IIT Roorkee

Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla-Solan

Punjab: Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala, Pathankot

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, NOIDA, Saharanpur

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee