GATE 2024: Cut-off Marks Released For All Subjects, Check List Here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the cut-off marks for various subjects for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). The cut-off is the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify the GATE 2024 exam. The GATE counselling will soon open for candidates who qualify the cut-off marks.

The highest cut-off for GATE 2024 is 52.7 for the Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology) paper. While the lowest GATE 2024 cut-off is 25 for Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Mining Engineering.

The institute had earlier also shared the list of highest rankers from all branches of Engineering.

Candidates can visit the official website of GATE 2024 to check the complete list of subjects and their cut off marks.

The cut-off marks for some of the subjects are stated below-

Aerospace Engineering- 33.3

Agricultural Engineering- 25

Architecture and Planning- 41.5

Biomedical Engineering- 25

Biotechnology - 35

Civil Engineering- 28.3

Computer Science and Information Technology- 24.8

Chemistry- 25.2

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence- 37.1

Electronics and Communication Engineering- 25

Electrical Engineering- 25.7

Environmental Science and Engineering- 37.9

Ecology and Evolution- 35.8

Geomatics Engineering- 41.1

Geology and Geophysics (Geology)-42

Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)- 49

Instrumentation Engineering- 32.7

Mathematics- 25

Mechanical Engineering- 28.6

The complete list is available on the official website of the GATE 2024.