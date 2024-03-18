GATE 2024 Results: Check Top Rankers And Highest Marks From Various Branches

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). The institute has also shared the list of highest rankers from all branches of Engineering.

Candidates can visit the official website of GATE 2024 to check the highest marks from the specific branches.

The highest marks from some of the branches are as follows-





Aerospace Engineering- Kundan Jaiswal with a GATE score of 962 from 1,000 has secured the first rank in Aerospace Engineering. His raw marks are 86.33 out of 100.

Biomedical Engineering- Sanjeev C Achar's raw score out of 100 is 54.33. He has achieved a GATE score of 1000.

Civil Engineering- Deepak and Bhanu Pratab Singh have secured the highest ranks in Civil Engineering with a raw score of 87.33 out of 100 and a GATE score of 989 out of 1000.

Chemical Engineering: Adarsh Rai with a raw score of 73.33 out of 100 is the top ranker in Chemical Engineering. He has a GATE score of 1,000.

Data Science and Artifical Intelligence- Ayyagari Sathya Sai Srikar with a GATE score of 1,000 and a raw score of 90 out of 100 has secured the top rank in the new branch.

Electronics and Communication Engineering- Raja Majhi with a raw score of 84.67 out of 100 and 1,000 GATE score has achieved the top rank in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering- Suraj Kumar Samal with a GATE score of 1,000 and a raw score of 84.67 out of 100 is the top ranker in Mechanical Engineering.

For complete list of rankers in all branches, students can visit the official website of GATE 2024.