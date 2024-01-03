GATE 2024 Admit Card Releasing Today, Check Steps To Download

GATE 2024 Admit Card: Candidates will be able to access their hall tickets from the official website.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is set to release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) today. Those who have registered for the exam will be able to access their hall tickets by visiting the official website.

The examination is set to take place from February 3 to 11, with two sessions daily: first from 9.30am to 12.30pm and second from 2.30pm to 5.30 pm. The exam dates are February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Multiple sessions are scheduled for the Civil Engineering, Computer Science, and Information Technology (CS) exams.

GATE 2024: IISc Releases Revised Data Science, AI Sample Paper

GATE 2024 admit card: Steps to download

Go to the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Input the enrollment number and password

Click on GATE Login

Select the link for downloading admit card

Download the admit card and take a printout for the GATE exam.

GATE 2024 exam - here is the schedule:

Saturday, February 3, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Architecture and Planning, CY - Chemistry, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Environmental Science and Engineering, Production and Industrial Engineering)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Geomatics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics)

Sunday, February 4, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Ecology and Evolution, Geology and Geophysics, Humanities and Social Sciences)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering)

Saturday, February 10, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Computer Science and Information Technology, Metallurgical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science)

2.30pm to 5.30 pm (Computer Science and Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences)

Sunday, February 11, 2024:

9.30am to 12.30pm (Electronics and Communication Engineering)

2.30pm to 5.30pm (Electrical Engineering)

GATE 2024: Exam Pattern

GATE 2024 will consist of 30 examination papers, offering candidates the flexibility to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The GATE score will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The GATE exam is a prestigious nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid, and GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for admissions and recruitment processes.