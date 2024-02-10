GATE 2024: Admit Cards Cancelled For Haldwani Centre, Check New Centre

The admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) for students who were to take the exam in Haldwani on February 11 has been cancelled owing to the ongoing unrest in the region.

Candidates can now download the new admit cards on the official website. The cards are available at https://goaps.iisc.ac.in/

The admit card may be used as a curfew pass. A printed copy of the old admit card or new admit card shown on mobile will be allowed for entry to the centre.

An official notification on the website read, "Given the current situation in Haldwani, GATE 2024 candidates scheduled to appear for EC (Session S7) and EE (Session S8) papers in Haldwani centres (iDZ Teenpani and iDZ Charayal) on February 11, 2024, must report to the following exam centre in Bareilly. iON Digital Zone iDZ Dohna, Shri Siddhi Vinayak Institute of Technology, 10 km Milestone, Nainital Road, Near Dohna Railway Station,Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, PIN 243202."

Buses will leave Tikonia Chauraha, Haldwani at 5.30 am on February 11, and head to Bareilly. Candidates for both sessions S7 and S8 are advised to board the buses at 5.30 am.

The GATE exam is a prestigious nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid, and GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for admissions and recruitment processes.