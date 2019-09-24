GATE 2020 Application Without Late Fee Closes Today

GATE 2020 application without late fee will end today

The last date to apply for GATE 2020 exam without any late fee is today. Eligible candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply for the exam through the GATE Online Application Portal. The GATE 2020 examination will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020.

Candidates who fail to meet the deadline for application can apply for the exam till October 1, 2019 with an increased application fee. The application fee for SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates will increase from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1250 and for all other candidates, the application fee will increase from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 2000.

For Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu exam centres, the application fee will increase from US$ 50 to US$ 70 and for Dubai and Singapore centres, the application fee will increase from US$ 100 to US$ 120.

In case a candidate makes multiple payments, only the successful payment will be considered for GATE 2020 application and for unsuccessful payments, the amount will be refunded in the same account automatically. Candidates can contact IIT Delhi, the organizing authority, for any other payment related query.

After completing the application process, candidates should check their application status. If the application status is "Under Scrutiny/Under Process", then applicant should wait for the scrutiny team to process their application. Only those candidates whose application needs to be rectified in Photo/Signature/Supporting document, will get automatic email/SMS.

In case of any correction required in Gender, Category, Exam Paper, Exam City, Name etc. candidates should wait for an official announcement on the GATE 2020 website.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.