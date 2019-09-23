GATE 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow

GATE 2020 will be held in February. Candidates can apply for the exam latest by September 24.

Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will close tomorrow (September 24). Candidates who wish to take the exam can fill the application form available at the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Apply For GATE 2020

GATE will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. The computer based test will be held for 25 subjects across the country including six cities abroad. The exam is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

GATE is mandatory for seeking admission and/ or financial assistance to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

GATE 2020 admit card will be released 3-4 weeks before the exam commences.

The result will be declared on March 16.

GATE score is valid for three years.

