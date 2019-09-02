IIT Delhi Begins GATE 2020 Application Process

GATE 2020 application process begins online

GATE 2020: GATE 2020 application process has begun. Eligible candidates can apply online from the official GATE 2020 website. As per the official notification for GATE 2020, the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Website was to open tomorrow, i.e. on September 3, but the official website already has a functional application link. Candidates will need to register first and then will be able to complete the application process.

The GATE 2020 is being conducted by IIT Delhi. The exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 8, & 9.

GATE score is used for shortlisting candidates for admission to M.Tech. courses. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes.

The GATE score reflects the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on the several years of examination data. GATE 2020 score will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

GATE 2020 registration will be open till September 24. The application process will continue till October 1, upon payment of late fees.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee).

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

The online examination paper will contain some questions for which numerical answers must be keyed in by the candidate using a virtual keypad. Rest of the questions will be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.