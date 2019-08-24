GATE 2020 Registration Begins In 10 Days

GATE 2020 Application Process Begins On September 3

Online registration for GATE 2020 will begin on September 3. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

This year, IIT Delhi would organize the exam. Last year IIT Madras had helmed the GATE.

The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on the several years of examination data.

"GATE has become a benchmark examination for engineering education in the country. Many public sector companies in India are also using GATE for recruitment purposes. Over one million engineering graduates are expected to take the GATE examination in 2020," Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said after the website launch.

GATE 2020 Details On Exam Fee, Eligibility

Apart from admission to higher education, GATE score is also used by many PSUs for recruitment of engineers.

GATE 2020 registration will be open till September 24. The application process will continue till October 1, upon payment of late fees.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee).

GATE 2020 result will be released on March 16.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.