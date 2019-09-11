ONGC Announces Graduate Trainee Recruitment Through GATE 2020

ONGC recruitment through GATE 2020 announced for post of Graduate Trainees

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise, has announced recruitment of Graduate Trainees (GT) in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines through GATE 2020. The posts available for recruitment include AEE, Programming Officer, and Transport Officer. The application process for the recruitment will begin in March/April 2020 and will be facilitated through ONGC official website, 'ongcindia.com'.

The essential qualification for recruitment with ONGC as a GT is valid GATE score. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment must appear for GATE 2020 exam. The minimum education qualification required is a graduate degree in Engineering in a relevant discipline.

ONGC will shortlist candidates for Personal Interview round on the basis of marks scored by them in the GATE 2020 exam.

The number of vacancies for each post will be released by ONGC at the time of inviting application.

Meanwhile, the online application process for GATE 2020 commenced on September 3 and will conclude on September 24, 2019. The extended date for submission of GATE 2020 application is October 1, 2019.

GATE 2020, being helmed by IIT Delhi this time, will be conducted in February next year. The result for GATE 2020 will be released on March 16, 2020. Apart from recruitment purposes by PSUs, GATE score is also used by technical/engineering institutes for admission to M.Tech. /M.E. programmes.

