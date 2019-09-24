GATE 2020: IIT Delhi Extends Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee

GATE 2020 application date has been extended

IIT Delhi, the convening authority for GATE 2020, has extended the last date to apply for GATE exam without late fee. Instead of today, now the last date to apply for GATE 2020 exam with normal application fee is September 26, 2019. There has been no change in any other condition of the exam.

The last date to submit application fee with increased fee remains the same, i.e. October 1, 2019.

Given that the application link for GATE 2020 exam has not been responding since morning, an announcement from the convening authority was expected.

GATE exam is an pivotal exam for candidates who wish to pursue master's degree in Engineering and Technology. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is the minimum qualifying criteria for admission to and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

GATE scores remain valid for three years.

GATE score is also used by several PSUs to shortlist candidates for recruitment.

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects and will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020. It will be a 3 hour examination conducted in computer-based mode. There will be 65 questions carrying maximum 100 marks.

The application process for GATE 2020 comprises of registration on GOAPS website, filling application form, and paying application fee.

