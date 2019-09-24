GATE 2020 Website Goes Unresponsive On Last Day Of Application

GATE 2020 application website goes unresponsive on last day of application

GATE 2020 website goes unresponsive on the last day of application. The home page of the GATE 2020 website is opening but application link is not responding anymore causing panic among students who have not registered for the exam yet. Candidates who fail to register for the GATE 2020 exam today, will still get a chance to apply for the exam till October 1, 2019 albeit with a late fee.

The GATE 2020 application fee for SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates will increase from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1250 and for all other candidates, the application fee will increase from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 2000.

An official update on the GOAPS portal is awaited from IIT Delhi. If the problem persists, the convening authority is expected to release some update for the applicants.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven IITs. GATE scores are used to shortlist students for admission to M.Tech. or ME programmes. Several PSUs also use GATE scores to shortlist candidates for recruitment process. GATE scores are valid for three years.

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects. The examination will be of 3 hours duration. There will be 65 questions carrying total 100 marks. It will be a computer-based test.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.