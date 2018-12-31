GATE 2019 Admit Card This Week

GATE 2019 Admit Card Date This Week: Know How To Download

Admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude in Engineering (GATE) will be released on January 4. GATE will be held for four days from February 2 to February 10 in two shifts--9.30 am to 12.30 pm (forenoon shift) and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (afternoon shift). IIT Madras, the official organisor of GATE, will release the admit card on the official website gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates have to login to the portal of GATE Online Application Processing System to download their admit cards.

The admit card will carry details of the exam centre, shift time and date.

'Candidates will not be permitted to take the examination, in case the admit card and valid original photo identification document are not presented during the examination. For international candidates, only a valid passport/ government issued ID/ college ID/ employee ID will be accepted as the recognized identification document,' said the organizing institute.

'Mobile phones, physical calculators, wristwatches, or any other electronic items are not permitted inside the examination hall. If a candidate brings any of these items, they have to be kept outside the examination hall at the candidate's own risk. If the candidate is found to be in possession of these items (even if not using them), they will be disqualified and the result will not be declared for the candidate,' it added further.

Candidates are allowed to take the printout of the admit card, ID proof and a pen to the exam hall.

For better visibility of the photograph, the institute has asked candidates to print the admit card on an A4 sized paper using a laser printer, preferably a color printer.

Candidates should be specific about their signature. Candidature can be cancelled if the signature, at the time of exam, does not match the signature on the admit card.

