From IPL To Classroom: IIM Indore Set To Study "Vaibhav Model"

At just 15, most teenagers are still trying to find their place in the world. But for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the world is trying to understand him.

After a record-shattering IPL season that left bowlers bruised and statisticians scrambling through record books, the teenage batting sensation is now headed somewhere few cricketers have gone before not another cricket ground, but the classrooms of Indian Institute of Management Indore. In what is believed to be the country's first multidisciplinary academic study centred around a young sporting prodigy, IIM Indore is preparing a comprehensive case study to decode the ingredients behind extraordinary success at an extraordinarily young age.

The timing could hardly be more fitting.

Representing the Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav produced one of the most astonishing seasons in the history of the IPL. He amassed 776 runs in 16 innings, averaging 48.50 at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. Along the way, he smashed 72 sixes breaking a 14-year-old record previously held by Chris Gayle, whose 59 sixes had long been considered untouchable.

The teenager finished the season with the Orange Cap, the Emerging Player of the Season award, the Super Striker of the Season title, and a total of five individual honours an achievement unprecedented for a player of his age.

Yet, for IIM Indore, the numbers tell only part of the story. Speaking to NDTV, IIM Director Himanshu Rai said the study will go beyond runs, sixes and trophies.

"This is not merely a story of exceptional cricketing performance. It is a case study in human potential, talent development, discipline, mental strength and sustained excellence," Rai said.

Researchers from sports science, psychology and management disciplines will examine the social, familial, psychological and institutional factors that helped shape Vaibhav's rise. The objective is not simply to celebrate a cricketing phenomenon but to understand how extraordinary talent emerges, thrives and, most importantly, sustains itself.

For every child prodigy who fulfils their promise, there are many who struggle under the weight of expectations. That is one of the central questions the study hopes to answer.

History is filled with examples of young athletes whose careers faltered under the pressures of fame, wealth, public scrutiny and social media attention. Modern sport has shown that talent alone is rarely enough emotional resilience and mental well-being often determine whether early success becomes a lasting legacy. "Success at a young age brings its own challenges," Rai noted. "Mental health, emotional balance and long-term development are just as important as talent."

The study will therefore focus not only on how champions are created but also on how they can be protected.

Researchers will examine the role of parents, coaches, support systems, institutions, personal discipline and environmental factors in nurturing excellence. They will also explore the delicate balance between ambition and well-being in the lives of young achievers. In many ways, the project represents a shift in how India views sporting success. Rather than seeing extraordinary performances merely as moments of celebration, institutions are beginning to view them as opportunities for learning.

For Vaibhav, it is another remarkable milestone in a year already overflowing with them. His sixes have thrilled stadiums. His records have stunned cricket experts. Now his journey is set to become an academic blueprint. At 15, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is no longer just breaking records. He is becoming a case study in greatness.