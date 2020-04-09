From 'GoCoronaGo' To 'Sampark-O-Meter': IISc, IITs Develop Mobile Apps To Help Fight COVID-19

IISc, IITs have developed mobile apps to aid fight COVID-19

From "GoCoronaGo" to "Sampark-o-Meter", the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have developed several mobile applications to aid the fight against coronavirus in the country.

The app "GoCoronaGo" has been developed by a team at IISc which can help identify people who may have crossed paths with COVID-19 suspects.

"The app will help identify people who may have crossed paths with COVID-19 positive individuals or suspects by tracking their interactions in the past using Bluetooth and GPS. It uses temporal network analytics in the backend to understand the risk propensity even for distant contacts, understand disease spread and identify high-risk people who are likely to contract and spread the virus," Tarun Rambha, a faculty member at IISc, told PTI.

"It also provides alerts on isolation and proximity scores, and helps enhance social distancing. It also has a geo-fencing feature for those who are under quarantine, and has the ability to provide their symptoms which is used in the risk evaluation," Mr. Rambha added.

A B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has developed a mobile-based app called "Sampark-o-Meter" which can indicate areas on maps with maximum coronavirus infection possibility.

"The app generates a 'risk score' after considering various factors and can alert people to take precautionary measures including self-isolate or consulting a doctor. The app would facilitate users to estimate corona sampark risk rating."

"The existing approaches put the onus of responsibility of contact tracing and alerting or isolating the potential suspects on the government only, and are subjected to delays because of which, in most cases, the suspect has further spread the virus to many before being caught. This app, if implemented successfully, can timely alert and more efficiently control the spread," the developer student Sahil Verma said.

Similarly, a team of students and alumni at IIT Bombay, have made a mobile app named "CORONTINE" that will help in tracking the potential or suspected asymptomatic carriers (AC) of coronavirus if they leave their quarantine zone.

"The app is meant to be installed on the mobile of asymptomatic carriers (AC) by an authorized agency (AA). The app will send GPS coordinates of the mobiles periodically to a server under the supervision of AA. If a user leaves a specified quarantined zone marked by a geo-fence, it will be auto-detected. The purpose of the app is to help authorities track the asymptomatic carriers and prevent the spread of the disease," a team member said.

Students at IIT Delhi have also come up with an application to help trace individuals who come in close contact with COVID-19 positive cases.

"Using Bluetooth, the application will track and alert all individuals who have been in close vicinity of positive coronavirus cases in the past days. The date and region of interaction within the Bluetooth radius will also be provided through the application."

"If and when an individual does come in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, the app will connect the user with the nearest healthcare facility. Additionally, it will provide guidelines for self-quarantine and supportive care guidelines," said Arshad Nassar, a PhD student at the institute's design department.

IIT Roorkee professor Kamal Jain has developed a tracking app which can strengthen the surveillance system needed to contain coronavirus.

"The app can track individuals and also can do geofencing around him or her. The system will get an alert, if geofencing is violated by the quarantined person. In case GPS data is not received, the location will be obtained automatically through the triangulation of mobile towers. If the Internet is not working in a certain area, the location will be received through SMS," Mr. Jain said.

"If the application gets off, an alert will be received immediately. The location of the person can be received by sending an SMS to the device. It allows the sharing of quarantined persons/places photographs on a google map, uploading geotag image to a server. Furthermore, administrators can view all reports on a map," he added.

According to Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country on Thursday. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,095, as many as 472 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, the Ministry said.

World 14,84,993 Cases 10,66,534 Active 3,29,909 Recovered 88,550 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,84,993 and 88,550 have died; 10,66,534 are active cases and 3,29,909 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 9:06 am.

India 5,734 540 Cases 5,095 452 Active 473 71 Recovered 166 17 Deaths In India, there are 5,734 confirmed cases including 166 deaths. The number of active cases is 5,095 and 473 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 378 Pune 97 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 29 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 17 Nagpur 16 Palghar 6 Aurangabad 6 Raigad 6 Latur 5 Yavatmal 4 Satara 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Sindhudurg 1 Nashik 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Hingoli 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 460 1135 117 946 71 117 38 72 8 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 114 Coimbatore 58 Dindigul 44 Tirunelveli 38 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 27 Ranipet 24 Karur 23 Theni 22 Madurai 19 Chengalpattu 19 Villupuram 16 Tiruppur 14 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Nagapattinam 11 Salem 11 Virudhunagar 11 Thoothukudi 10 Tiruvannamalai 9 Thanjavur 8 Kanchipuram 7 Vellore 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Tirupattur 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 124 738 48 709 45 21 2 8 1 Delhi District Cases South 149 Central 96 North 58 New Delhi 52 Shahdara 46 South West 20 East 14 West 14 South East 13 North East 11 North West 9 Details Awaited* 187 669 93 639 93 21 9 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 149 Nizamabad 25 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Warangal Urban 14 Ranga Reddy 11 Jogulamba Gadwal 10 Nalgonda 9 Kamareddy 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Karimnagar 7 Adilabad 7 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Vikarabad 4 Jagitial 4 Nirmal 4 Sangareddy 3 Peddapalli 2 Medak 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 126 427 385 35 7 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 67 Jodhpur 29 Bhilwara 23 Jhunjhunu 18 Tonk 11 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bikaner 5 Dausa 5 Dungarpur 5 Bharatpur 4 Alwar 3 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Jaisalmer 2 Nagaur 2 Kota 1 Sikar 1 Dholpur 1 Udaipur 1 Banswara 1 Details Awaited* 186 381 53 357 53 21 3 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Agra 13 Meerut 12 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Ghazipur 3 Varanasi 3 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 279 361 18 330 16 27 1 4 1 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 40 Spsr Nellore 15 Krishna 11 Visakhapatnam 11 Guntur 10 Y.s.r. Kadapa 7 Chittoor 6 Anantapur 3 Prakasam 3 East Godavari 2 West Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 238 348 43 338 42 6 1 4 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 53 345 9 260 83 13 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 47 229 216 0 13 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 55 Mysuru 34 Chikballapur 10 Bidar 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Udupi 4 Bengaluru Rural 4 Kalaburagi 4 Bagalkot 3 Davangere 2 Dharwad 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 21 181 6 148 2 28 3 5 1 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 66 Surat 16 Bhavnagar 12 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Porbandar 3 Patan 2 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 36 179 14 138 11 25 16 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 21 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 103 158 42 150 40 4 4 2 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 31 Faridabad 14 Palwal 13 Nuh 8 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Bhiwani 2 Panchkula 2 Hisar 1 Kaithal 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 61 147 116 28 3 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 31 Howrah 10 Medinipur East 7 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 24 103 4 82 1 16 3 5 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 24 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 14 101 10 89 9 4 8 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 27 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 7 42 39 2 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 23 38 37 0 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 11 33 2 28 2 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 3 Marigaon 3 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 11 28 1 28 1 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 15 18 15 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 1 11 1 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 1 9 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 4 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 4 4 4 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 Details Awaited* -1 1 0 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News