Fourth India International Science Festival To Be Held In Lucknow

Officials of Ministries of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and DG, CSIR and representatives of Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA), the partner organisation for the festival, were among those who attended the meeting.
The 1st IISF was held at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) New Delhi in December, 2015. During the festival, the mega Science and Technology expo attracted more than 3 lakh people. India had also set a Guinness Book of World Records, when 2000 school students performed two experiments at the Festival.
The second Festival at CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi in December 2016 showcased Indian achievements in various fields of science and technology.
third in the series was held in October 2017 in Chennai.
