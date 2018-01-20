Fourth India International Science Festival To Be Held In Lucknow The fourth edition of the India International Science Festival will be held in Lucknow, Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.

The fourth edition of the India International Science Festival will be held in Lucknow, Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement. The ministry also said the exact dates and other details will be decided later. The decision to hold the Festival in Lucknow was taken at the first preparatory meeting for the 4th India International Science Festival (IISF) chaired by Union Minister for Science & Technology, Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan.



Officials of Ministries of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and DG, CSIR and representatives of Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA), the partner organisation for the festival, were among those who attended the meeting.



The 1st IISF was held at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) New Delhi in December, 2015. During the festival, the mega Science and Technology expo attracted more than 3 lakh people. India had also set a Guinness Book of World Records, when 2000 school students performed two experiments at the Festival.



The second Festival at CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi in December 2016 showcased Indian achievements in various fields of science and technology.



The third in the series was held in October 2017 in Chennai.