Four Kolkata Schools Approach CISF For Foolproof Security Plan The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) specialises in security matters and is tasked with the upkeep of government infrastructure projects and facilities across the country.

Amid raging anxiety among parents over safety of children in the wake of recent incidents of alleged sexual assault in city schools, four prominent institutes here have approached the CISF to draw a foolproof security plan for them. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) specialises in security matters and is tasked with the upkeep of government infrastructure projects and facilities across the country.



Confirming the development, CISF Director General O P Singh said 15 schools across the nation, including four from the city, had approached the paramilitary force for security-related suggestions.



"At least 15 schools across the country, including four from Kolkata, wants a security plan for their premises," the CISF DG told PTI over the phone from New Delhi.



Mr Singh said the CISF personnel would not be able to man the schools but drawing a foolproof security plan was not an issue for them.



The four Kolkata schools that have approached the CISF are - La Martiniere for Girls, La Martiniere for Boys, St Xavier's Institution (Panihati) and GEMS Akademia International School, he said.



Other prominent schools that have sought help from the force include Doon Public School and Delhi Public School.



A spokesperson of La Martiniere for Girls said the paramilitary force carried out a security audit on the school campus.



"The CISF officials had come for a security audit a few days ago. Now they will submit the assessment report to help us bolster our safety measures," she said.



The school authorities will decide their future course of action based on the report, the spokesperson added.



The two recent cases of sexual assault in prominent schools here have triggered angry protests by parents, who demanded adequate safety measures for their children and immediate action against the culprits.



The incidents came close on heels of a minor boy's killing at a Gurgaon school in September.



