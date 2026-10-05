Former Security Camp In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad Now A Tribal Students' Hostel For 150 Children

A complex that previously served as a security camp has now been converted into a hostel for tribal students in the remote Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division. The new initiative has been launched to facilitate the education of tribal children. Students began residing in the facility on August 11, 2026.

The security camp located at Bhatpal in Narayanpur has been transformed into a hostel complex housing two separate hostels for Scheduled Tribe (ST) boys. The Pre-Matric ST Boys' Hostel has a sanctioned capacity of 100 seats for students in Classes 6 through 10; currently, 114 students are residing and studying there. Meanwhile, the Post-Matric ST Boys' Hostel has 50 seats for students in Classes 11 and 12, with 39 students currently in residence.

A large number of students from Abujhmad and surrounding interior areas travel to attend school and pursue further education. However, continuing their studies was challenging for many due to the distance between their villages and the school, as well as the lack of accommodation. Students, particularly those who had completed the 10th grade, often had to rent private rooms near the school to continue their education, placing an additional financial burden on their families.

Ritesh Soni, a Class 9 student from Halamimunjmeta, mentioned that moving into the hostel has made attending school easier and has provided him with the opportunity to study in a safe environment alongside his peers.

Similarly, the hostel facility offers great relief to Komendra, a Class 12 student from Rajbeda, located approximately 22 kilometers away. Previously, he had to arrange for private accommodation near the school, but he now enjoys safe and organised living facilities within the hostel. Previously, the cost of commuting made it difficult for them to pursue their studies.

The Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain also visited the hostel to assess the ground reality. She inspected the various rooms and inquired about the students' living conditions, food, and security arrangements. Jain stated that following the declaration of Abujhmad as Naxal-free, security camps were established to undertake public welfare initiatives; as part of this effort, the security camp at Bhatpal has been converted into a hostel, a move that will benefit tribal students.