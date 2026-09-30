In Chhattisgarh's Korea, This School Helps Class 1 Kids Learn Hindi In 15 Days

A government primary school in Chhattisgarh's Korea district is using a simple teaching method to help young children learn Hindi quickly. At Government Primary School Dakeipara, Class 1 students reportedly learn to read Hindi within 15 to 20 days.

Teachers do not begin with difficult textbook lessons. Instead, they first show children pictures of things they see and know in their daily lives. These include animals, plants and common objects. Teachers then connect the pictures with letters and words. As children start recognising the words, they gradually learn to read them on their own.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: NDTV

Learning Through Pictures And Activities

The school uses a logographic reading method, in which pictures and things from the local surroundings are used to make language learning easier. The method helps children connect new words with things they are already familiar with.

Teacher Arpana Mishra said one of the main aims in Class 1 is to help children learn Hindi and English. She said that once children are able to read and understand a language, it becomes easier for them to learn other subjects.

The school also follows different teaching methods depending on the needs of each child. Education Saarthi Aanchal Kurre said children learn through games, dance and other activities. If a child struggles with the regular teaching method, teachers use activities to explain the lesson in a way that is easier for the child to understand.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: NDTV

Syllabus Completed By November

The school follows a planned academic schedule and completes its yearly syllabus by November. Head teacher Rameshwar Prasad Singh said lessons, activities and assessments are planned from the beginning of the academic year.

Students practise their lessons using books, slates, notebooks and practice books. Children who need additional support attend an extra class for about an hour before the regular school day begins.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: NDTV

Focus On Activities Beyond Studies

Learning at the school is not limited to textbooks. Students also take part in painting, yoga, sports, gardening and other activities.

Former students who are now studying in higher secondary classes and colleges also return to the school as Education Saarthis. They help younger students with their studies and activities.

The school has received several district and state-level honours for its teaching methods and efforts. It has also received recognition from the Governor.