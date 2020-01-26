For FTII, SRFTI Entrance Test Kashmir Candidates Can Fill Form Offline

The entrance test will be held on February 15 and February 16 in two sessions.

For the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2020, for admission to Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Kolkata, special provisions have been made for candidates residing in the Kashmir region of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Such candidates can fill the application and deposit the fee offline. The JET application process is, otherwise, being conducted online for candidates belonging to other parts of the country.

FTII and SRFTI, in coordination with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages have made it possible for the Kashmir students to apply for the course, which would not have been possible as internet services are still not fully operational in Kashmir.

Hard copies of the application forms will be available at the office of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), Lalmandi, Srinagar. Candidates can obtain the form, fill it and deposit it with the Demand Draft of the requisite fee at JKAACL's Lal Mandi office during working hours, on or before January 31.

The entrance test will be held on February 15 and February 16 in two sessions.

Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune are leading educational institutions in the art and craft of film making and television production.

Click here for more Education News