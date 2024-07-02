FMGE Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

The NBEMS will hold the FMGE June 2024 on July 6. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The Part 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 11.30am, while the Part 2 exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30pm. The exam will be held on a computer-based platform across the country at 71 test centers in 50 test cities.

FMGE Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on FMGE 2024 admit card on the homepage

Enter the user ID and password

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the same

Take a printout of the PDF for future reference

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), also called the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, was introduced by the Screening Test Regulations, 2002.

FMGE 2024: Pattern

The examination consists of one paper comprising 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day, with each part comprising 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the two parts. It will be administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme. Each question shall have four options in English language only.