FMGE 2024: Registrations Begin For Foreign Medical Graduate Examination

Registration process have started for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 session. Candidates who wish to appear in the screening test can register for the exam by May 20, 2024 11:55 pm. The online submission of the applications began on April 29, 2024.

The window for making payment for the applications will begin on May 24 and continue till May 28, 2024. The edit window to make changes or rectify any error in the application form will open on June 7 to June 10, 2024.

The candidates will be required to submit documents related to Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), Attestation of PMQC by Indian embassy concerned, Eligibility certificate or Admission Letter, Proof of Citizenship for completing the application process.

The admit cards will be out on July 1, 2024. The exam will be conducted on July 6, 2024 and the results will be announced on August 6, 2024.

The licensing exam is crucial for Indian or overseas citizen of India who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who wish tp get provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has been entrusted with the responsibility to conduct the screening test as per Screening Test Regulations 2002.