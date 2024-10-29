FAQs For Officer Selection In The Indian Army

Candidates aspiring to join army can go through the following FAQs published on the official website of the Indian Army. The questions posted by candidates cater to the doubts related to educational qualification, documents required, travelling details among others.



I am doing 10+2. How can I apply to be an Army Officer?

See the advertisement published by UPSC for National Defence Acadamy (NDA) in April/September every year and for 10+2 TES Entry in leading news papers in November/December and May/June every year.



My qualification is Bcom/Mcom/CA, am I eligible for Army?

It will be considered as graduation/post graduation however where specific subjects are being sought by Recruiting Directorate, such equivalence will not be valid.



Can I apply without Aadhar number?

You may apply, but you are advised to obtain the same at the earliest and update it in your profile for ease in biometric identification during recruitment/selection.



I had qualified in Combined Defence Sevices Examination (CDSE). When is my date of interview?

After the declaration of result by UPSC, the interviews are normally conducted after 45 to 60 days. you can see your SSB interview details on this website.



I am having problem in my eye sight. Am I eligible for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview?

The medical standards for joining Armed forces are laid down. They are different for different categories. For details please visit websitewww.joinindianarmy.nic.in .



I am unable to attend the interview on the date given. What should I do?

Send us an e mail on dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in suggesting period suitable to you. We will try and accommodate you as per your availability.



My parents or relatives or friend or brother or guardian accompanying me. What are the arrangements for their stay?

There is no accommodation catered for parents/relatives/friends as they are not permitted to enter the Selection Centre premises.



My train is getting late beyond its scheduled arrival time. What can I do?

If you reach the station late, due to late arrival of train then you are advised to report to the Selection Centre directly under your own arrangement.



If I come a day before, could you entertain me in the campus?

No, you are advised to report on the appointed day. In case you come early due to unavoidable circumstances then you have to stay under own arrangement in the city.



The train passing through my home station reaches two days before the date of reporting. What can I do?

You are required to report at the appointed time given in call up letter. In case due to unavoidable circumstance you reach before then you have to stay under own arrangements in the city.



I am coming by AC class. What can I be reimbursed with in the form of Travelling Allowance?

You can only get the Traveling Allowance of entitled class of Railways.



The documents of my son were deposited in the College or University. You are telling that he should bring the original documents for the interview. What can we do?

You are advised to get photocopy duly attested by Gazetted Officer while coming for SSB interview. However originals will have to be produced at the time of joining the Academy.



How do I see information/ contents of the website joinindianarmy.nic.in ?

You can follow the guidelines given below:-



GUIDELINES FOR CANDIDATES TO SEE THIS WEBSITE

Follow these steps:-

Click OFFICER's Menu.

Go to type of entry.

Click the submenu under type of entry to see location of interview centre(Allahabad/Bhopal/Bangalore).

After seeing the interview centre i.e (Allahabad/Bhopal/Bangalore) you can further click sub menu for specific dates of SSB interview.

To see merit position/ issue of Joining Instructions(JI) follow step 3 & click sub menu to see merit/issue of JI.

OTA submenu covers the following type of entries:-

SSC(NT) MEN

SSC(NT) WOMEN

SSC(TECH) MEN

SSC(TECH) WOMEN

NCC SPL ENTRY MEN

NCC SPL ENTRY WOMEN

JAG ENTRY (MEN & WOMEN)

SERVICE Entry covers following type of entries:-

ACC

PC(SL)

SCO



NOTE: In case if you are unable to reach a particular entry/sub menu you can click any sub menu and the main menu will appear on the left side of the web page. You can easily follow the sub menu there after without any breaks.