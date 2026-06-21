"Exams Don't Define Life": Actor Zeeshan Ayyub's Emotional Message To NEET Aspirants

As lakhs of students appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, actor Zeeshan Ayyub shared a heartfelt message urging aspirants to stay strong and seek support during difficult times. His appeal comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding the NEET UG 2026 controversy, which has caused uncertainty and emotional distress among medical aspirants across the country.

In a video shared on social media, the actor addressed students directly and spoke about the mental health challenges faced by many candidates during the examination process.

Zeeshan Ayyub Urges Students Not to Lose Hope

Speaking about the current situation surrounding NEET, Ayyub acknowledged that several issues related to the examination are being discussed publicly. However, he said that the most disturbing aspect of the controversy has been reports of students dying by suicide due to exam-related stress.

Addressing aspirants, he urged them not to lose courage and reminded them that an examination should not be viewed as the end of one's future.

"Nothing is the end of the world. Nothing gets finished because of one exam. There is much more to life," the actor said in his message.

He also encouraged students to stand up for their rights and raise their concerns whenever necessary, while maintaining confidence in their abilities and future opportunities.

NEET UG 2026 Controversy Highlights Mental Health Concerns

The NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy led to the cancellation of the original examination and the announcement of a re-test. The developments have extended the exam process for thousands of candidates and created additional pressure during an already competitive admission season.

The situation has once again drawn attention to the mental health challenges associated with high-stakes entrance examinations. Students have reported anxiety related to preparation, rankings, admissions, and uncertainty over the examination process.

Also Read | NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Issues Advisory On Compensatory Time Ahead Of Exam

Actor Encourages Counselling and Open Conversations

Ayyub also highlighted the importance of seeking professional help when needed. He advised students not to be afraid of counselling and encouraged them to speak openly with friends, family members, or trusted individuals if they feel overwhelmed.

The actor said that discussing emotional difficulties is important and that students should not hesitate to seek assistance during challenging periods.