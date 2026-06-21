NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Issues Advisory On Compensatory Time Ahead Of Exam

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates regarding the facility of compensatory time in the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, scheduled to be held today.

After the release of the admit card for the NEET (UG) 2026 examination scheduled for June 21, 2026, the NTA said it had observed a few queries and requests for clarification on social media regarding the display of "Y" in the column titled "Eligibility for Compensatory Time" for candidates belonging to the non-PwBD/PwD category.

Responding to the queries, the exam body informed candidates that all basic details, including eligibility for a scribe and/or compensatory time for PwD/PwBD candidates, have been mentioned in the admit cards.

"For candidates eligible for compensatory time, the admit card indicates 'Eligibility for Compensatory Time: ***Yes'. No compensatory time will be granted to any other candidate. Any candidate who has just 'Y' written on his/her admit card will not be entitled to any compensatory time," the NTA clarified.

The NTA advised candidates to refer to the guidelines for the written examination for Persons with Disabilities issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, through its office memorandum dated August 29, 2018, and Office Memorandum No. F. No. 29-6/2019-DD-III dated August 10, 2022.

Candidates may also refer to Paragraph 5 of Chapter 7 of the NEET (UG) 2026 Information Bulletin, available on the official website.

They have also been advised to regularly visit the official NTA and NEET websites for the latest updates.