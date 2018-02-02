PM Narendra Modi Pens 'Exam Warriors' Ahead Of Board Exams 'Because an Exam Warrior is a Winner!', reads the official twitter handle of the book which will be released tomorrow at 4pm.

— Exam Warriors (@examwarriors) February 2, 2018



— Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) January 31, 2018

To help students deal with exam pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned down insights in his new book 'Exam Warriors.' 'This is a first of its kind initiative by a serving Prime Minister,' said news agency PTI, earlier on 3 July 2017 . Penguin Random House will publish the book in multiple languages. Through the book, the Prime Minister hopes to become a friend of the students and guide them as they prepare for the examinations, the publishers had told PTI.The idea for the book came from the Prime Minister himself, in the wake of good response to his 'Mann Ki Baat.' "I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow," a statement by the publishers quoted PM Modi as saying.Bluekraft Digital Foundation is the technology and knowledge partner for the book.'Be the best you can be, make the most of your life. Discover yourself, with the #ExamWarriors book written by the Prime Minister,' which will be released tomorrow at 4pm.Class 10, 12 board exams will begin in March 2018 nationwide. Students go through tremendous pressure for the board exams.'With his vision for ensuring their success he has put India on a path of change and we at Penguin Random House India are excited to be working together to bring his thoughts to the nation and beyond, said Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House India.'PM Modi addresses core issues like overcoming exam stress, keeping one's composure during exams and even what to do after the exams are over! The tone and tenor of the work is informal and conversational. The book clearly states why it is important to prioritize knowledge over marks, and how to take responsibility for the future,' reads the official press release of Penguin Random House, India.The book is said to have addressed critical issues like coping with examination stress, keeping one's composure and even what to do after the exams are over.