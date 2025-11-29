Eklavya Model Residential Schools Tier-I Exam 2025 City Details Out, Here's How To Check

EMRS exam city 2025: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Tier-I exam city 2025 has been released. Candidates registered for the recruitment exam for teaching and non-teaching posts can now check their exam city details on the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in.

With the city details now available, candidates can plan their travel for the exam. The Tier-I exam is part of the selection process to fill 7,267 posts of TGTs, PGTs, hostel wardens, female staff nurses, principals, accountants, junior secretariat assistants, and lab attendants.

How To Access Exam City Details

Candidates can log in using their registration number and the password generated during registration. The Tier-I exams will be held in multiple sessions.

Exam schedule:

December 13, 2025:



• Principal (14.30 to 16.30 hrs, 2.00 hrs)

• Accountant (14.30 to 16.30 hrs, 2.00 hrs)



December 14, 2025:



• PGT (09.00 to 11.30 hrs, 2.30 hrs)

• TGT and other teachers (14.30 to 17.00 hrs, 2.30 hrs)



December 21, 2025:



• Hostel Warden (09.00 to 11.00 hrs, 2.00 hrs)

• Female Staff Nurse (09.00 to 11.00 hrs, 2.00 hrs)

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (14.30 to 16.30 hrs, 2.00 hrs)

• Lab Attendant (14.30 to 16.30 hrs, 2.00 hrs)

Post-Wise Vacancy Details And Eligibility

The vacancies include:



• Principal: 225

• PGT: 1,460

• TGT: 3,962

• Hostel Warden: 635

• Female Staff Nurse: 550

• Accountant: 61

• Junior Secretariat Assistant: 228

• Lab Attendant: 146



Subject-wise PGT vacancies include:



• English (112), Hindi (81), Mathematics (134), Chemistry (169), Physics (198), Biology (99), History (140), Geography (98), Commerce (120), Economics (155), Computer Science (154)

Steps To Check and Download EMRS Tier-I Exam City 2025

Go to the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in.

Open the EMRS recruitment section and click on "Exam City 2025."

Enter your registration number and password.

Click "Submit" to view your exam city details.

Download and save the exam city slip for future reference.

Direct link to check and download the EMRS exam city 2025